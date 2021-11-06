Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Ian Edward Clark Buys 37,245 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Ian Edward Clark bought 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £69,648.15 ($90,995.75).

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £489.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 240.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRE shares. Credit Agricole lowered their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

