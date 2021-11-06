Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Ian Edward Clark Buys 37,245 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Ian Edward Clark bought 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £69,648.15 ($90,995.75).

Shares of SBRE stock opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.56) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £489.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 184.20 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 240.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRE shares. Credit Agricole lowered their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 261 ($3.41) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 199 ($2.60) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Street Name

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.