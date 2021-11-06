Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($7.80) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($7.55). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAGE. TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $98.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $554,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.