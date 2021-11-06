Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,152,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.