Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Set at $9.00 by Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) has been assigned a $9.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

SAND stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 238,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

