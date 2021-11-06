Sangoma Technologies Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, November 8th (OTCMKTS:SAMOF)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, November 8th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAMOF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.28.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of hardware and software components that enable or enhance Internet Protocol Communications Systems for both telecom and datacom applications. Its products include public branch exchange cloud, S-series internet protocol phones, telephony cards, zulu UC, SIPstation, session border controllers and VoIP gateways.

