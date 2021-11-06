Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,984. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

