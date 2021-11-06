Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

BFS opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.13. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

