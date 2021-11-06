Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.22

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and traded as high as $20.40. Sberbank of Russia shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 322,680 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

