Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.130-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.26 on Friday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded Schneider National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

