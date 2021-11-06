Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Scholar Rock worth $11,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $978.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.12. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

