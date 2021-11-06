Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 33,600 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 122,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 116,472 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,332,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 857.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 764,213 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

