Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 44.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 75.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 373.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.40.

NYSE:DDS opened at $303.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.63. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $303.50.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

