Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $994,000 in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in argenx by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in argenx by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $320.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.63. argenx SE has a one year low of $246.02 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.96) EPS. Equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.81.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

