Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 178.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after purchasing an additional 549,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.23.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.