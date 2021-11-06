Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.14 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EQC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

