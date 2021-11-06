Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,871.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

