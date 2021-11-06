Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $973,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Truist lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

