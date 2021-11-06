Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 44.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $296.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.10 and its 200 day moving average is $257.41. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $188.37 and a 12 month high of $299.74.

