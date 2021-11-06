Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.64. 58,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 77,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHY. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,701,000. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $939,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,474,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

