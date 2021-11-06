Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $112.90

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.90 and last traded at $112.90, with a volume of 3147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

