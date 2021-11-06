Scotiabank Increases Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$4.25

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPPMF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.95 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $620.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.