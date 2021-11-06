Scotiabank Raises First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$37.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FQVLF. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.04%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

