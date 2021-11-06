Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 142.72% and a net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

NYSE SCU traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $25.09. 363,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,688. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.55 and a quick ratio of 11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

SCU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.