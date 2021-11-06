Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells $6,187,351.16 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu sold 34,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $6,187,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jean I. Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $611,112.96.
Shares of SGEN opened at $190.86 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $202.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of -103.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,220,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.