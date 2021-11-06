Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells $6,187,351.16 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu sold 34,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $6,187,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jean I. Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $611,112.96.

Shares of SGEN opened at $190.86 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $202.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of -103.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.80.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,220,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

