Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$7.75 at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cormark set a C$4.28 target price on Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.71.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SES stock opened at C$5.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.68. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.52 and a twelve month high of C$6.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -8.20%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.