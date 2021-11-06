Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on STB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday.

Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,195 ($15.61) on Wednesday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 742 ($9.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55). The company has a market cap of £222.72 million and a PE ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,218.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,191.84.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

