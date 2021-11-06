Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.70. 2,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $543.11 million during the quarter.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

