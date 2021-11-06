SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of SEI Investments worth $37,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.