Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases Earnings Results

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Select Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.980-$3.090 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.98-3.09 EPS.

SEM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 701,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,982. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

