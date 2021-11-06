Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.38 Million

Analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will announce $13.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.65 million to $14.10 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $4.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $55.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.08 million to $59.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.48 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SELB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 448,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 90,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 294,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,535,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 290,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

SELB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,699. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

