Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $895 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.53 million.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.74. 734,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,695. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

