Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of SRTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 209,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,172. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 million, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.50. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 340.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRTS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

