SF Capital Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, SF Capital has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. SF Capital has a total market cap of $86,032.32 and approximately $45.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00084644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00079630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00099928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.31 or 0.07304916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.85 or 0.99469001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022435 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars.

