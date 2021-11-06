Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.20). Shake Shack reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

NYSE SHAK traded up $12.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,760,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,135. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

