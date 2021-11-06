Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Shake Shack updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shake Shack stock traded up $12.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,760,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.96. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $138.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shake Shack stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Shake Shack worth $43,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

