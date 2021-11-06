Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHAK. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.41.

NYSE SHAK traded up $12.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.97. 9,760,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

