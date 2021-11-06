Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

SUR stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Thursday. Sureserve Group has a 12 month low of GBX 46.55 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31). The firm has a market cap of £149.12 million and a PE ratio of 19.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Nick Winks purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

