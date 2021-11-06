ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Reaches $54,476.12

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One ShowHand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $54,476.12 and $87.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00254100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00097249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.