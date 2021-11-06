Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK opened at $121.80 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,496,644.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,823,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,683,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,778 shares of company stock worth $15,270,594 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

