Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.180-$3.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $765 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.44 million.

Shutterstock stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.80. The stock had a trading volume of 210,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,361. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.80.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Several research firms have commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.17.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,778 shares of company stock worth $15,270,594. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shutterstock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Shutterstock worth $16,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

