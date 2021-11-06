SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.53% of SI-BONE worth $47,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SI-BONE by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $825.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $140,846.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIBN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

