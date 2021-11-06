Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.22 million and a P/E ratio of -19.67.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

