Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Shares of SRE opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. Sirius Real Estate has a 12-month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 115.18.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 11,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.