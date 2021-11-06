SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.95. 325,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $123.49 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $33,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. Truist Securities boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

