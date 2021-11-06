SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $275.00 at Truist

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist from $190.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

NYSE SITE opened at $243.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $123.49 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.09 and its 200-day moving average is $189.07.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,426,000 after purchasing an additional 102,879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

