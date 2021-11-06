SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Posts Earnings Results

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of SiTime stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.43. 215,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,585. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.15. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $301.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,185.75, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.33.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $58,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $34,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,013. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 548.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 569.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

