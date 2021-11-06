SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $245.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.33.

Shares of SITM stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.43. The stock had a trading volume of 216,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,585. SiTime has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $301.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7,185.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that SiTime will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total transaction of $599,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $34,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,648,013. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SiTime by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SiTime by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SiTime by 9.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 7.9% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

