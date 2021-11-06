Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.41.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.76. Skillz has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after buying an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Skillz by 57,128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

