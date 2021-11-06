Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLTTF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of SLTTF opened at $4.23 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.