SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.71.

SGH stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.02. 573,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.02.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,667,918. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

